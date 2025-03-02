Things to do in March: What's on at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax this month

From a Strictly star to West Yorkshire Scouts, there are a number of shows coming to the Victoria Theatre in Halifax this month.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more information on any of these shows visit www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

The Dazzling Diamonds: The Comedy Variety Drag Show – Sunday, March 2 at 7.30pm

From jaw-dropping dance numbers to hilarious lip-sync performances and not forgetting the sensational live vocals, prepare to be dazzled as The Dazzling Diamonds proudly present their smash hit comedy variety drag show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Jasper Carrott with Special Guests Strictly ABBA – Tuesday, March 4 at 7.30pm

Comedy legend Jasper Carrott in a night of comedy heaven. With a career that spans decades, the indefatigable Jasper continues to tour and leave audiences breathless with laughter.

Jasper’s Special Guests, Strictly ABBA, add a touch of pure ABBA entertainment.

An Evening with Sir Geoff Hurst – Thursday, March 6 at 7.30pm

Steve Steinman’s Vampires Rock - Eternal Love: The Musical

Sir Geoff Hurst MBE secured a unique place in the history of football in 1966 when he became the first and, for more than 56 years, the only player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup Final.

Sir Geoff will be joined on stage by Noel Brodie who will be interviewing him and this will be a great event for sporting and football fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Steinman’s Vampires Rock Eternal Love: The Musical – Friday, March 14 and Saturday, March 15 at 7.30pm

Steve Steinman’s Vampires Rock trilogy continues with Eternal Love, the new hilarious rock musical.

An Evening with Sir Geoff Hurst

Join Steve Steinman and his incredible cast as they take you on an epic journey into a fantastical, dark thrilling world filled with Vampires, where the love-struck Vampire Baron searches for eternal love and takes his new bride.

Anton du Beke At The Musicals – Wednesday, March 19 at 7.30pm

Strictly Come Dancing legend and judge, Anton Du Beke, takes to the stage in 2025.

The show will see Anton joined by Strictly professional dancer, Lauren Oakley and singer Lance Ellington, as well as a live band and a company of dancers to create an evening filled with song, dance and a lot of musical fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike + The Mechanics: Looking Back - The Living Years – Thursday, March 20 at 7.30pm

Mike + The Mechanics are back on tour with their ‘Looking Back - Living The Years 2025 Tour’.

This tour will see them play their hits including ‘Over My Shoulder’, ‘The Living Years’ and ‘All I Need Is A Miracle’ as well as drift into some of Genesis’s much loved classic tracks.

West Yorkshire Scouts County Gang Show – Friday, March 28 at 7.15pm

Returning to the iconic Victoria Theatre, talented young people from across Yorkshire are ready to entertain you with incredible ensembles and show-stopping musical talent. Expect a show packed with music, laughter, and unforgettable entertainment for the whole family.

Antidote Double Bill Evening Session in the Victoria Theatre Green Room Bar – Sunday, March 30 at 6.30pm

ADRA Promotions as part of The Victoria Theatre’s Antidote series presents An Antidote Double Bill, a day of experimental and leftfield live music across two Halifax venues

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evening Session in the Victoria Theatre Green Room Bar, with Rattle, Bulbils and The Silver Field.

This event is part of a double bill, with an afternoon session at The Grayston Unity, featuring Billy Mahonie and Lands & Body.