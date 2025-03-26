Things to do in West Yorkshire 2025: 'Super Saturdays' return to Halifax town centre
‘Super Saturdays’ are back in Halifax, starting this weekend.
Westgate Quarter says it has a staggering 34 acts lined up to entertain visitors until the end of October, starting from this Saturday – March 29.
Previous years’ acts have seen crowds gathering in Westgate Arcade to enjoy a range of performances.
The acts confirmed for 2025 include Swing Commanders, Big Country, Firebirds, Anchor Men, James O’Hara, The Jets, Phil Haley, Hot Foot Powder, Beatles Experience, Sadie, Stevie Cruz and more.