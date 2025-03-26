Things to do in West Yorkshire 2025: 'Super Saturdays' return to Halifax town centre

By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Mar 2025, 19:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

‘Super Saturdays’ are back in Halifax, starting this weekend.

Westgate Quarter says it has a staggering 34 acts lined up to entertain visitors until the end of October, starting from this Saturday – March 29.

Previous years’ acts have seen crowds gathering in Westgate Arcade to enjoy a range of performances.

The acts confirmed for 2025 include Swing Commanders, Big Country, Firebirds, Anchor Men, James O’Hara, The Jets, Phil Haley, Hot Foot Powder, Beatles Experience, Sadie, Stevie Cruz and more.

Related topics:HalifaxWest YorkshireWestgate Arcade
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice