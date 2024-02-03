Most schools are breaking up on Friday, February 9 for a week off.

Among the ideas we have listed here are some VR session in Hebden Bridge, visiting one of our beautiful parks or trying out the new Clip ‘n Climb in Halifax town centre.

It opens on Friday, February 9 as part of Galactic Golf on Horton Street.

It will offer 18 individual climbing challenges in total including the Ladder, the Skyscraper and Speed Climb, where challengers test themselves against the clock.

There are four routes that are designed for two climbers including one where climbers can race each other face-to-face, and the test of strength and nerve, the Vertical Drop Slide.

Paul Ioannou, one of the owners of Galatic Golf and also Electric Bowl, said: “When the opportunity to bring Clip ‘n Climb to Halifax arose, we knew it was the perfect addition to our offering.

"It’s a great family-friendly activity that can be experienced by all abilities, from young starters to experienced climbers.”

1 . Things to do in West Yorkshire at half-term: 11 things to do in and near Halifax in the February school holidays including visiting the new Clip 'n Climb and what's on at the cinema Hebden Bridge Library is hosting several VR experience session for youngsters aged 14 and over on Tuesday, February 13. To book, visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/calderdalelibraries Photo: Charles Round Photo Sales

2 . https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/calderdalelibraries There are plenty of books for children and teenagers to choose from as well as a host of board games to borrow at Halifax Central Library Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

3 . https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/calderdalelibraries Clip 'n Climb Halifax opens on February 9 on Horton Street in Halifax town centre Photo: subm Photo Sales