Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event has been announced today and is being organised by bar The Grayston Unity, The Book Corner and cloths shop Beetl3juice.

The celebration of all things goth rock, literature and fashion will take place between February 14 and February 16 2025.

One of the biggest goth festivals is held in Whitby.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...