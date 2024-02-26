Things to do in West Yorkshire: Bar, book store and clothes shop team up so Halifax can hold its first goth festival
Halifax town centre businesses are coming together to hold the town’s first goth festival.
The event has been announced today and is being organised by bar The Grayston Unity, The Book Corner and cloths shop Beetl3juice.
The celebration of all things goth rock, literature and fashion will take place between February 14 and February 16 2025.
One of the biggest goth festivals is held in Whitby.
Whitby Goth Weekend is an alternative music festival which was founded in 1994 and has grown to become one of the world's premier goth events.