Things to do in West Yorkshire: Car park advice from Eureka as funfair returns to Halifax this weekend
Offering something for everyone, from thrill-seekers to gentle-paced ride fans, the fair has already started setting up in the car park of Eureka! Children’s Museum.
It will be open to the public from 6pm until 9pm on Friday, 1pm until 9pm on Saturday and 1pm until 6pm on Sunday.
Admission is £1 and includes two 50p vouchers to be used inside.
Eureka! has said parking availability in its main car park will be limited throughout this week.
It has posted: “We recommend using our overflow car park if you are visiting us, situated at the rear of the Eureka! building under the railway bridge.
"Please note, the funfair is independent of Eureka! despite being held on our premises. As a result, admission tickets for the fair cannot be purchased from us, nor is entry included with a Eureka! annual pass.”