Things to do in West Yorkshire: Coronation Street and Emmerdale star Paula Lane joins CBeebies favourite Mr Bloom at free family event in Halifax
Paula Lane, who recently left Emmerdale and also starred as Kylie Platt in Coronation Street, is part of the cast of Iron People – a performance taking place at Eureka! Children’s Museum.
Inspired by Ted Hughes’ The Iron Man and The Iron Woman, the show is the finale to year-long project co-created by a professional cast and creative team in collaboration with Northern Broadsides’ community company.
It tells a new myth for Calderdale of giant creatures emerging from different parts of the valley to confront humans about our treatment of the planet.
Made by and for the people of Calderdale, the event features three puppet creatures based on designs by illustrator Chris Mould and children from Todmorden, Sowerby Bridge, and Halifax’s Park Ward, brought to life by Thingumajig Theatre.
Musicians from the Elland Silver Band organisation will perform a live soundtrack, including three specially-commissioned pieces.
Joining Paula in the cast is her husband, fellow actor Tom Shaw who has also appeared in Emmerdale and Coronation Street as well as The Inbetweeners and as DC Templeton in ITV’s DCI Banks.
Opening the performance will be Ben Faulks, also known as CBeebies star Mr Bloom.
The actor and writer lives in Heptonstall with his wife and three children and says he is delighted to be working locally to celebrate the creativity and achievement of the Iron People project.
The event opens at noon with free creative activities and stalls before Mr Bloom’s veggie stories, gardening games and catchy songs between 2pm and 2.30pm.
The main performance starts at 3pm and will last around 45 minutes.
For more details, visit https://www.northern-broadsides.co.uk/iron-people-eureka/