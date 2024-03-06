Things to do in West Yorkshire: Everything you need to know about the special event at Halifax's Piece Hall this weekend
The Piece Hall’s Makers Market is back this weekend.
Timed to coincide with Mother’s Day, the event takes place from Friday until Sunday at the beautiful Halifax landmark.
There will be a host of independent craft stalls selling everything from ceramics, homeware, jewellery and prints to sweet treats.
There will also be live music, pop-up street food and entertainment.
The market will be held from 10am until 5pm on Friday and Saturday, and from 10am until 4pm on Sunday.