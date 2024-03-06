Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Timed to coincide with Mother’s Day, the event takes place from Friday until Sunday at the beautiful Halifax landmark.

There will be a host of independent craft stalls selling everything from ceramics, homeware, jewellery and prints to sweet treats.

There will also be live music, pop-up street food and entertainment.