Things to do in West Yorkshire: New monthly artisan markets coming to Halifax

By Sarah Fitton
Published 19th Jan 2025, 11:00 BST
Halifax is set to host new monthly artisan markets.

Dean Clough has teamed up with RSH Artisan Markets, which already operates events in Skipton, Haworth, Settle and Bingley.

Its markets attract hundreds of visitors each month, with a waiting list of traders for each venue.

From Sunday, March 23, Dean Clough will host monthly markets that promise “a delightful blend of local artistry and unique handmade goods, including food and drink, alongside live music and engaging workshops”.

Monthly artisan markets are coming to Dean Clough

Richard Feather, who operates RSH Artisan Markets alongside his wife Susan, said: “When we were approached by the Dean Clough team, we jumped at the opportunity to host our artisan markets there.

“It is such a celebrated and iconic destination, with a compelling history and stunning backdrop.

“Our traders are already queuing to become regular stall holders and we anticipate the event will be a huge success.

"We expect to have around 50 traders showcasing their wares, from exquisite jewellery and bespoke homewares to delectable treats and one-of -a-kind artwork.

"There will be something to spark joy for every visitor who can meet the makers, learn their craft and take home treasures that tell a story.”

Jeremy Hall, chairman and managing director at Dean Clough Ltd, said: “Our community values and support to small, local enterprise aligns perfectly with RSH Artisan Markets and we are thrilled to be able to host this monthly event.

"Indeed, many of our businesses at Dean Clough are independent artists and craft makers who we will be encouraging to get involved."

