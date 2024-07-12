Things to do in West Yorkshire this summer with kids: Inflatables fun coming to two Calderdale parks starting this weekend
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Children’s rides and inflatables are coming to two Calderdale parks, starting this weekend.
JKs Kids World Fun Weekend will be at Centre Vale Park tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday from 11am until 5.30pm.
As well as a host of inflatables, there will be children’s rides, face painting, and food stalls.
The event will be at Shelf Hall Park the following weekend, July 20 to July 21, also from 11am until 5.30pm.
Entry for both events is free with visitors buying tokens either in advance or on the day for the attractions.
For more details, search for JK Events on Facebook or visit https://jkevents.co.uk/