Things to do in West Yorkshire this weekend: Dinosaurs, dragons and more as popular Calderdale village gala returns
Shelf Gala takes place on Saturday (July 12) at Shelf Hall Park.
The gates will open at 11.30am ahead of a feast of live music, performances and attractions.
The gala procession will leave Bethel Chapel at noon, running along Halifax Road to arrive at the gala field for around 12.30pm.
Those performing at the event include The Slinkys, ID Academy of Performing Arts and Studio 59 Street Dance.
There will also be the chance to mingle with dinosaurs and dragons, look at vintage army vehicles and enjoy fun fair, stalls and a variety of food.
Admission is £3 for adults, £2 for children aged six to 16, and free for children who are five and under.
Gala admission wristbands can be bought in advance from many Shelf shops, pubs and organisations, or at the gate on the day.