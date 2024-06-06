Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s the time of year again when people line the streets to see colourful floats, musicians and more parade through the streets on their way to Halifax Gala.

One of the town’s most popular events takes place this Saturday at Manor Heath Park.

Beforehand, there will be a colourful and lively procession making its way through the town centre.

Here’s everything you need to know about what will be happening on Saturday and when.

Halifax Gala Parade

What time and where does the parade start?

The grand procession will set off from Eureka! car park at 11.30am.

Where can I see the parade?

The parade route will be the same as it has been for the last two years. From Eureka! car park, it will make its way through Halifax town centre to the gala field at Manor Heath Park.

It will take in Church Street and then Square Road, Horton Street, Union Street, Market Street, Old Market, Corn Market, King Edward Street, Commercial Street, Portland Place, Skircoat Road, Heath Road, Skircoat Green Road and then Manor Heath Road.

Will there be road closures?

A parking suspension has been agreed with Calderdale Council for the entire parade route on Saturday morning.

No road closures will be in place before 11.25 am but roads will be closed as the procession makes it way to Manor Heath Park.

Some junctions will be closed for longer to allow traffic to clear.

There will be no access to Halifax Train Station from 11.30am for around 15 minutes.

What time does the gala start?

The gala will officially open when the procession arrives at park between noon and 12.30pm.

The ground is open from 11.45am, with most stalls and attractions fully staffed once the procession arrives at Manor Heath Park.

Where can I buy tickets?

Advance tickets are on sale at Halifax Tourist Information in Halifax Central Library, Mayfield Trust, Skillshop, All Saints Pre-School, Halifax BID, New Hope URC Church, Brown's News, Flutter Bites Cafe, Electric Bowl, Charity 1st Shop, Dorsey's Butchers and Toffee Smiths.

There will also be tickets to buy on the gate on gala day.

How much is it to get in?

Tickets bought in advance are £3 and admit one adult or two children.

Tickets bought on the day are £6 for adults and £3 for children or pensioners. Family tickets for two adults and two children are available for £15. Under fives can be admitted for free.

Which entrance to Manor Heath Park should I use?

All three entrances can be used to access the gala – the two on Manor Heath Road and the one on Skircoat Green Road.

Where shall I park?

The main gala car park – which is free - is on the grassed areas to the side of Manor Heath Road.

There will be no parking on the roadside on Manor Heath Road or Skircoat Green Road.

Disabled parking is available near the top gate by the Manor Heath Park main entrance.

What time does it finish?

Entertainment in the main arena normally draws to a close at 4.30pm and stalls will be packing up by 5pm, depending on the weather.