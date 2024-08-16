Things to do in West Yorkshire this weekend: Everything you need to know as Halifax gets ready to host fun-filled Calderdale Pride
The event will see rainbows aplenty in The Piece Hall courtyard for a celebration of, and show of solidarity with, the LGBTQIA+ community.
Here is everything you need to know about the event.
When and where is Calderdale Pride 2024?
The event takes place on Saturday at The Piece Hall from noon until around 10pm.
Do I need a ticket?
No. The event is free and you can just turn up on the day.
Bags
There are no restrictions on bag sizes but there will be bag searches at the gates for security purposes.
Is there a disabled area?
Yes, there is a platform and staff will be on hand to guide you to it.
Can I bring my own food and drinks?
No. The Piece Hall has bars on site and independent retailers and trucks selling food.
Can I bring children?
Yes, there is no age limit on the event.
Can I bring my dog?
Yes but be aware the event is expected to be very busy.
Who is performing at Calderdale Pride?
The event is being hosted by Dame Shirley Bazzey. Here are the stage times:
Noon – The Lady Gaskell Band
12.40pm – Trash
12.55pm – A Piece of Fashion
1.15pm – Soraya Vivian
2.05pm – Todd Wilson
2.25pm – The Queens of Halifax
3.10pm – Miss Stacey’s School of Dance
3.35pm – The Orange Box Choir
4.05pm – Alexandra Carlos
4.45pm – Mr Rainbow
5.20pm – Ashley Paul
5.45pm – Nikk Mager
6.30pm – Jo Samuels
7.15pm – Totally Tina Turner Live
8.10pm – Absolutely Britney
9.05pm – Pete Monsoon
For more updates, visit Calderdale Pride’s Facebook page.