Thousands of people are expected to gather in Halifax on Saturday for this year’s Calderdale Pride.

The event will see rainbows aplenty in The Piece Hall courtyard for a celebration of, and show of solidarity with, the LGBTQIA+ community.

Here is everything you need to know about the event.

When and where is Calderdale Pride 2024?

Calderdale Pride at The Piece Hall, Halifax.

The event takes place on Saturday at The Piece Hall from noon until around 10pm.

Do I need a ticket?

No. The event is free and you can just turn up on the day.

Bags

There are no restrictions on bag sizes but there will be bag searches at the gates for security purposes.

Is there a disabled area?

Yes, there is a platform and staff will be on hand to guide you to it.

Can I bring my own food and drinks?

No. The Piece Hall has bars on site and independent retailers and trucks selling food.

Can I bring children?

Yes, there is no age limit on the event.

Can I bring my dog?

Yes but be aware the event is expected to be very busy.

Who is performing at Calderdale Pride?

The event is being hosted by Dame Shirley Bazzey. Here are the stage times:

Noon – The Lady Gaskell Band

12.40pm – Trash

12.55pm – A Piece of Fashion

1.15pm – Soraya Vivian

2.05pm – Todd Wilson

2.25pm – The Queens of Halifax

3.10pm – Miss Stacey’s School of Dance

3.35pm – The Orange Box Choir

4.05pm – Alexandra Carlos

4.45pm – Mr Rainbow

5.20pm – Ashley Paul

5.45pm – Nikk Mager

6.30pm – Jo Samuels

7.15pm – Totally Tina Turner Live

8.10pm – Absolutely Britney

9.05pm – Pete Monsoon

For more updates, visit Calderdale Pride’s Facebook page.