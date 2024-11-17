Things to do in West Yorkshire: War of the Worlds exhibition lands at historic Halifax mills

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Renowned illustrator Chris Mould is bringing the thrilling world of HG Wells’ War of the Worlds to life at Dean Clough in Halifax this winter.

Until Sunday, January 5, Chris’s original artwork from his new graphic novel adaptation will be on display at in D Mill Reception, offering visitors a free, immersive look into the stunning visuals behind this modern retelling.

The exhibition, open daily from 10am to 4pm, highlights Chris’s atmospheric, full-color illustrations that depict humanity’s struggle against an alien invasion, inviting audiences to experience the artistry and intensity that have made this adaptation a fresh take on Wells’s timeless classic.

In addition to the exhibition, signed copies of War of the Worlds will be available for purchase at Dean Clough’s Design Shop next to D Mill Reception.

Parking at Dean Clough is free at weekends.

