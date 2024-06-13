Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Death-defying stunts and classic clown escapades are in store when Circus Vegas comes to Halifax next week.

The big top will be set up on Savile Park Moor to welcome audiences between Wednesday, June 19 and Sunday, June 23.

Acts include Veera Kaijanen from Finland on the low wire displaying amazing poise and dexterity, a stunt riding team performing the ‘Globe of Death’, and acrobatic troupe Didyk Troupe flying through the air.

The showtimes are:

Circus Vegas is coming to Halifax

Wednesday, June 19 – 5pm and 7.45pm

Thursday, June 20 - 5pm and 7.45pm

Friday, June 21 - 5pm and 7.45pm

Saturday, June 22 – 2pm, 5pm and 7.45pm

Sunday, June 23 – noon and 3pm

Tickets can be booked at www.circusvegasuk.com and are £10 and £12 for ‘Side View’, £16 and £22 for ‘Grandstand’ and £24 and £30 for ‘Ringside’, and £28 and £34 for ‘VIP Ringside’.