Things to do in West Yorkshire with kids: Everything you need to know about the circus coming to Halifax including ticket prices and show times
The big top will be set up on Savile Park Moor to welcome audiences between Wednesday, June 19 and Sunday, June 23.
Acts include Veera Kaijanen from Finland on the low wire displaying amazing poise and dexterity, a stunt riding team performing the ‘Globe of Death’, and acrobatic troupe Didyk Troupe flying through the air.
The showtimes are:
Wednesday, June 19 – 5pm and 7.45pm
Thursday, June 20 - 5pm and 7.45pm
Friday, June 21 - 5pm and 7.45pm
Saturday, June 22 – 2pm, 5pm and 7.45pm
Sunday, June 23 – noon and 3pm
Tickets can be booked at www.circusvegasuk.com and are £10 and £12 for ‘Side View’, £16 and £22 for ‘Grandstand’ and £24 and £30 for ‘Ringside’, and £28 and £34 for ‘VIP Ringside’.
