Things to do in West Yorkshire with kids: Halifax rugby club hosts fun day in memory of much-loved player Zak Dewhirst
Zak Dewhirst, who was a former Halifax Panthers reserve player and coach of the club’s wheelchair rugby league team as well as a player for King Cross Park RLFC and coach for Calderdale Community Coaching Trust, died last year.
On Saturday, King Cross Park RLFC on Hopwood Lane is hosting Zak Fest in his honour.
It will kick off with a rugby tournament for under eights, nines and 10s from 10.30am, followed by stalls, games, live music, bouncy castles, face painting and more from noon.
For more details, see King Cross Park’s Facebook page.
