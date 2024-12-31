Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fireworks display planned in Calderdale tonight to celebrate New Years Eve has been cancelled.

A family display had been planned at Barkisland Cricket Club at 6pm but organisers have decided to rearrange it for another date because of the wind and rain.

It will now take place on Saturday, January 4 at 6pm.

They posted: “Unfortunately, due to the adverse weather conditions today and tonight and for the safety of everyone, we regret to inform you that our New Year’s fireworks display scheduled for tonight has been cancelled and rearranged for Saturday, January 4 at 6pm.

The event has been rearranged for another day

"Food will be available as originally advertised.

"The decision was not made lightly but the safety of all is always our top priority.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding.

"The clubhouse and bar will remain open until 9pm as advertised.

"Thank you for your support and we wish you a safe and joyful New Year’s celebration!”