Things to do over the bank holiday: 999 services team up for day of fun at Halifax's Piece Hall
There’ll be the chance to take a good look inside a fire engine and meet your local police officers at this year’s Emergency Services Day at The Piece Hall in Halifax.
Police, firefighters and paramedics are teaming up for the celebration on Sunday, May from 9.30am until 4pm.
Visitors will be able to meet 999 workers and learn about the vital work they do to keep us safe.
There will also be emergency vehicles and equipment on display, including fire appliances, police cars, ambulances, and other rescue vehicles.
And there will be demonstrations of the latest rescue techniques and equipment used by our skilled emergency responders.
Calderdale SmartMove will be there to support the event and host a stall and tombola.