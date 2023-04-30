Police, firefighters and paramedics are teaming up for the celebration on Sunday, May from 9.30am until 4pm.

Visitors will be able to meet 999 workers and learn about the vital work they do to keep us safe.

There will also be emergency vehicles and equipment on display, including fire appliances, police cars, ambulances, and other rescue vehicles.

The Piece Hall is hosting the day

And there will be demonstrations of the latest rescue techniques and equipment used by our skilled emergency responders.

Calderdale SmartMove will be there to support the event and host a stall and tombola.

