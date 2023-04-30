News you can trust since 1853
Things to do over the bank holiday: 999 services team up for day of fun at Halifax's Piece Hall

There’ll be the chance to take a good look inside a fire engine and meet your local police officers at this year’s Emergency Services Day at The Piece Hall in Halifax.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 30th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

Police, firefighters and paramedics are teaming up for the celebration on Sunday, May from 9.30am until 4pm.

Visitors will be able to meet 999 workers and learn about the vital work they do to keep us safe.

There will also be emergency vehicles and equipment on display, including fire appliances, police cars, ambulances, and other rescue vehicles.

The Piece Hall is hosting the dayThe Piece Hall is hosting the day
    And there will be demonstrations of the latest rescue techniques and equipment used by our skilled emergency responders.

    Calderdale SmartMove will be there to support the event and host a stall and tombola.

