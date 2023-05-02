News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
8 minutes ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
23 minutes ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
2 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
2 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
3 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

Things to do over the bank holiday: Here are the events and celebrations taking place in Halifax and rest of Calderdale for the coronation

Calderdale is preparing to celebrate the coronation of King Charles in style.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd May 2023, 16:00 BST- 2 min read

There are plenty of events taking place across the borough, including a screening of the ceremony at The Piece Hall.

Here are some of the events taking place over the bank holiday weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Saturday, May 6

The Coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday, May 6.The Coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday, May 6.
The Coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday, May 6.
Most Popular

    The Piece Hall is hosting coronation celebrations from 10am until 5pm. There will be community workshops throughout the day, performances from Calderdale Music Trust between 10am and 11am, and a huge screen showing the BBC’s live coronation coverage from 11am until 2pm. After 2pm, there will be displays from Annapurna Dance until 3pm and songs from the Nightingales between 3pm and 5pm.

    St John’s Church in Bradshaw, Halifax, is hosting a coronation party between 11am and 4pm. Guests can enjoy food, games, a bouncy castle, crafts and refreshments.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Sunday, May 7

    A celebration of our emergency services is taking place at The Piece Hall between 10am until 4pm. There will be emergency vehicles on display, demonstrations and the chance to meet different members of our 999 crews.

    Our Place is holding an indoor street party at Boothtown Methodist Church from noon until 4pm with live music, an afternoon tea-style lunch, quizzes, photo booth and games.

    A King’s Family Fun Day, organised by Focus4Hope, is taking place between 11am and 4pm at Woodhouse Park. There will be stalls and games, two magic shows and some cute animals including chicks, rabbits and guinea pigs.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    A coronation fair and lunch is taking place at Wade House Centre in Shelf from 10am until 1pm. There will be stalls, a cafe and barbecue as well as a bouncy castle, football and face painting.

    St James Church in Hebden Bridge is inviting people to join in with ‘The Big Lunch’ from 11.30am. There will be food provided or people can bring food to share. The church will also be hosting an exhibition about the King’s visits to Hebden Bridge and how Hebden Bridge has celebrated previous coronations from May 6 to May 8.

    Monday, May 8

    In support of ‘The Big Help Out’, charities and volunteer groups will be showcasing their work in The Caygill Rooms at The Piece Hall between 10am and 4pm.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    If you are celebrating the coronation, send your photos to [email protected]

    Read More
    HERE
    Related topics:CalderdaleKing CharlesHalifax