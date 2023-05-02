There are plenty of events taking place across the borough, including a screening of the ceremony at The Piece Hall.

Here are some of the events taking place over the bank holiday weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, May 6

The Coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday, May 6.

Most Popular

The Piece Hall is hosting coronation celebrations from 10am until 5pm. There will be community workshops throughout the day, performances from Calderdale Music Trust between 10am and 11am, and a huge screen showing the BBC’s live coronation coverage from 11am until 2pm. After 2pm, there will be displays from Annapurna Dance until 3pm and songs from the Nightingales between 3pm and 5pm.

St John’s Church in Bradshaw, Halifax, is hosting a coronation party between 11am and 4pm. Guests can enjoy food, games, a bouncy castle, crafts and refreshments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday, May 7

A celebration of our emergency services is taking place at The Piece Hall between 10am until 4pm. There will be emergency vehicles on display, demonstrations and the chance to meet different members of our 999 crews.

Our Place is holding an indoor street party at Boothtown Methodist Church from noon until 4pm with live music, an afternoon tea-style lunch, quizzes, photo booth and games.

A King’s Family Fun Day, organised by Focus4Hope, is taking place between 11am and 4pm at Woodhouse Park. There will be stalls and games, two magic shows and some cute animals including chicks, rabbits and guinea pigs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A coronation fair and lunch is taking place at Wade House Centre in Shelf from 10am until 1pm. There will be stalls, a cafe and barbecue as well as a bouncy castle, football and face painting.

St James Church in Hebden Bridge is inviting people to join in with ‘The Big Lunch’ from 11.30am. There will be food provided or people can bring food to share. The church will also be hosting an exhibition about the King’s visits to Hebden Bridge and how Hebden Bridge has celebrated previous coronations from May 6 to May 8.

Monday, May 8

In support of ‘The Big Help Out’, charities and volunteer groups will be showcasing their work in The Caygill Rooms at The Piece Hall between 10am and 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad