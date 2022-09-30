Things to do: Star Wars characters will return to Halifax's Piece Hall this weekend
Darth Vader and plenty more Star Wars crew will descending on Halifax this weekend.
By Sarah Fitton
Friday, 30th September 2022, 4:37 pm
The Sentinel Squad UK characters from the hit blockbuster and cult movie franchise will be at The Piece Hall between 10.30am and 4.30pm tomorrow and Sunday.
Visitors will be able to have their photos taken with wookiees and Stormtroopers in exchange for a charity donation.
Their appearance is being organised by comic book shop Pages N’ Pixels who have brought the characters to The Piece Hall several times previously.