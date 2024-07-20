Things to do this summer with kids: Charity hosting fun extravaganza on Halifax's Savile Park Moor
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Quad-Rebuild’s summer fair takes place on Saturday, July 27 between 10am and 6pm.
There will be children’s rides and activities; food stalls; live performances from singers, dancers, bands, and musicians; stunt shows; arts and crafts; and stalls.
Admission is free.
Quad-Rebuild’s mission is to provide vital assistance to individuals who have suffered catastrophic life-changing spinal cord injuries, with a focus on rebuilding the injured persons lives, homes, their image and their future.
The charity was founded Joe English, from Halifax, whose life was changed forever when the car he was travelling in veered off the road, flipped on to its side and crashed into the back of a parked vehicle.
The crash caused catastrophic spinal injuries and he is now confined to a wheelchair with no movement below his neck.
Quad-Rebuild is dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of those affected by spinal cord injuries.