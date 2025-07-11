Calderdale’s Emergency Service Day is taking place this weekend at a new venue.

The event has previously been held at The Piece Hall but will this year be hosted by Old Brodleians Rugby Club in Hipperholme.

It takes place on Sunday, (July 13) from noon until 5pm and will see West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service among those teaming up for a fun-filled day.

Families will have the opportunity to meet local emergency responders, explore emergency vehicles, and enjoy a wide range of activities.

These will include live demonstrations from fire, police, and ambulance teams; face painting; games; inflatables and live music.

There will also be a ‘Young Firefighter Challenge’ to give children who are under 10 the opportunity to be a firefighter and perform a rescue.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service watch manager Chris McCabe said: “It’s a chance for families to have fun and learn about safety while supporting some really good causes.”

James Ogden from Old Brods rugby club added: “It’s our privilege to be hosting the Emergency Services Day and we’re really looking forward to it.

"We love seeing families and the local community coming together at the club and are delighted to be fundraising for some essential causes as the same time.”

Funds from ticket sales and stalls will support four good causes – The Fire Fighters Charity, Invictus Wellbeing, Calderdale Royal Accident and Emergency Department, and Old Brods Rugby Club.

Tickets are £5 and available from www.brodstock.co.uk/esd . Under 12s can go in for free but will require a ticket.This special day is also designed to bring together the community and the dedicated men and women who serve and protect it.