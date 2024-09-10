There will be fire engines, firefighters and plenty of fun at Halifax’s Piece Hall this weekend.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The historic courtyard is hosting a morning of activities from 10am until 1.30pm on Saturday, September 14 as part of a West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service celebration.

Visitors will be able to meet firefighters, explore fire engines, an aerial appliance and other specialist vehicles, and enjoy water flume demonstrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a stalls and a fire-themed trail around The Piece Hall to follow.

The event takes place at The Piece Hall on Saturday

The public event is ahead of a private medal ceremony in the afternoon recognising firefighters with 20, 30 and 40 years of service.

Chief fire officer John Roberts said: “It’s always a privilege and pleasure to be able to celebrate the loyal and dedicated individuals who are committed to their communities and our ambition of making West Yorkshire safer to live and work.

"The service could not survive without its wonderful staff, and our long service awards provide them, and their family and friends, an opportunity to look back and celebrate their many years of fantastic service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am delighted we have been able to bring the event back to the Piece Hall in 2024, and that we’ve been able to include the chance for the public to come and see our crews before the presentations take place.”