Things to do with kids in Halifax this weekend: Sit inside a fire engine and meet fire crews at celebration at Halifax's Piece Hall
The historic courtyard is hosting a morning of activities from 10am until 1.30pm on Saturday, September 14 as part of a West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service celebration.
Visitors will be able to meet firefighters, explore fire engines, an aerial appliance and other specialist vehicles, and enjoy water flume demonstrations.
There will also be a stalls and a fire-themed trail around The Piece Hall to follow.
The public event is ahead of a private medal ceremony in the afternoon recognising firefighters with 20, 30 and 40 years of service.
Chief fire officer John Roberts said: “It’s always a privilege and pleasure to be able to celebrate the loyal and dedicated individuals who are committed to their communities and our ambition of making West Yorkshire safer to live and work.
"The service could not survive without its wonderful staff, and our long service awards provide them, and their family and friends, an opportunity to look back and celebrate their many years of fantastic service.
"I am delighted we have been able to bring the event back to the Piece Hall in 2024, and that we’ve been able to include the chance for the public to come and see our crews before the presentations take place.”
