Things to do with kids in West Yorkshire: Everything you need to know about Halifax Agricultural Show

By Abigail Kellett
Published 2nd Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Halifax Agricultural Show is set to take place next weekend.

The popular annual event will take place on Savile Park Moor from 9am until 5pm on August 9.

There will be a host of traditional classes including goats, horses, cattle, sheep and pigs.

There will also be handicrafts and produce stalls, vintage vehicles, rabbits and mice.

In the main ring there will be the On The Edge Motorcycle Stunt Show and there will also be a carousel and kids zone.

Tickets are available to buy in advance until 11.59pm on August 8 and are £12 for adults and £8 for children (aged between five and 16).

Under fives are free, no ticket required, and there are concession tickets for over 65s for £8.

There are also advance disability tickets for £12 and family tickets for two adults and two children for £30.

On the day tickets are £15 for adults, £10 for children and over 65s and £15 for disability tickets. Family tickets are £40.

For more information visit halifaxshow.uk

