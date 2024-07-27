Things to do with kids in West Yorkshire: Free Olympics and Paralympics-themed trail in Halifax town centre for children to explore in the summer holidays
Discover Halifax has organised the event to celebrate the Paris 2024 Games and offer something for children to do during the summer holidays.
Until September 7, people can pick up a trail map from Discover Halifaxs hub in the Woolshops which will guide them around the town centre to different locations.
At each stop, there will be a sport to identify and collect the names of.
Once the trail is completed, maps can be returned to the hub and swapped for a prize.
"We are excited to bring the community together with this interactive and celebratory event," said Natalie Shaw, office manager at Discover Halifax.
"The Discover Halifax Summer Trail not only pays tribute to the incredible athletes competing in Paris but also supports our vibrant town centre and local businesses."
