One of the most popular events on Halifax’s summer calendar is happening this weekend.

Halifax Agricultural Show takes place on Saturday on Savile Park Moor from 9am until 5pm.

There will be a host of traditional classes including horses, cattle, sheep, pigs and goats.

There will also be handicrafts and produce stalls, cavies, mice, vintage vehicles, rabbits and a fun dog show.

Halifax Agricultural Show at Savile Park

Organisers are also promising traditional fairground rides and a variety of trade stands.

Tickets are available to buy in advance until 11.59pm on Wednesday and are £12 for adults and £8 for children (aged between five and 16).

Under fives can be admitted free and there are concession tickets for over 65s for £8.

There are also advance disability tickets for £12 which include a carer coming in as well, and family tickets (for two adults and two children” for £30.

Tickets bought after Wednesday or on the day are £15 for adults, £10 for children and over 65s and £15 for disability tickets. Family tickets are £40.

Tickets can be bought online at https://halifaxshow.uk/tickets