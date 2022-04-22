This is the April production set to appear at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre

Comedian and national treasure Dave Thursby has died, and on the day of his funeral, friends and colleagues gather beside his coffin to pay their last respects. There’s Harvey, who wrote Dave’s material, Vi, Harvey’s wife, Kevin, Dave’s agent, and Kevin’s wife Jane. Dave’s glamorous widow Laura has arranged a funeral to remember with a horse-drawn hearse and an attendant dog.

An unfamiliar woman in flamboyant mourning clothes turns out to be Kay, Dave's ex-wife from before he was famous, leading to some startling revelations, and causing the guests to wonder if they ever knew the ‘real’ Dave.

Three weeks later, they gather again for the disposal of Dave's ashes.

Picture: Bruce Cutts

The atmosphere is tense, but as more truths are revealed, Dave seems to be having the last laugh, from beyond the grave.

An excellent cast, features Little Theatre debutantes, Emma Matthews as Laura, Kyra Marie as Vi, and Ruth Marshall as Kay. Although new to the Little Theatre, all have previous acting experience. Kyra Marie has been acting for years, starting in street theatre and Improv. She has also done a few pantos. Emma Matthews studied theatre at University. Since then she has travelled the world. Her favourite play is The Master and Margherita (which made her cry).

Ruth Marshall has done a lot of acting locally with Hebden Bridge Light Opera, and has also appeared in the Heptonstall Panto. The rest of the cast may be more familiar to Little Theatre audiences. Heather McBride, who plays Jane Prewitt, has been acting for many years, with St Michael's Amateurs, and from time to time with the Little Theatre. Chris Berry, who plays Kevin, was last seen in When We Are Married. He has been acting with the theatre since GamePlan in 2006, when he first encountered Andy Carter, who plays Harvey. Andy, hasn't been on the Little Theatre stage for quite a few years, but has been involved in many theatrical and musical pursuits locally and is a mainstay of the Heptonstall Pace Egg play. He didn’t bank on such a major role when he came to the readthrough!

The play runs from Monday to Saturday, 25-30 April 2022.