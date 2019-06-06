This is who will perform at Halifax Charity Gala and what time you can see them

Halifax Charity Gala is returning to the town once this weekend with an action packed programme of events to keep everyone entertained.

The event, which will be held at Manor Heath Park on Saturday (June 8), is set to raise lots of money for local charities in Calderdale.

Around the park, there will be plenty to see and do including a Punch and Judy show, fairground rides and the a Bazaar featuring local craft producers.

Read: Halifax Charity Gala Queen 2019 has been crowned

The programme for the Bristol Street Nissan Arena is ready to go and this year visitors can expect to see magical acts, dancing and daredevil shows.

These are the timings for the afternoon's entertainment in the arena:

12.50pm: Panthers Cheerleaders

1pm: Official Opening - Gala Queen and Mayor of Calderdale

1.20pm: Magpie Movers

1.35pm: Dick Danger Show

2pm: Bazzmatazz

2.25pm: Amazing Stephen

3.05pm: Stagedoor Studio

3.30pm: Dick Danger Show

3.50pm: Prize Giving

4.10pm: Amazing Stephen

4.45pm: 3 Ways Gymnastics Display

For more information on the event visit www.halifaxgala.org.uk.

To see where the procession will pass this year, read our story by clicking here.