Many individuals missed out on properly celebrating Christmas last year, so the team at The Calder, Brighouse wanted to plan a celebration six months after and before the big day.

The pub team have planned a Halfway to Christmas Party, which is being held on Saturday, June 25.

The idea behind the early Christmas party is to create a fun environment for the whole community to get together and celebrate, especially with many Christmas parties and celebrations being postponed and cancelled last year.

The Pub team have lots planned for the party, with Christmas themed cocktails as well as a Christmas buffet.

Steve Richardson, General Manager of The Calder Brighouse, said: “We must sound crazy holding a Christmas Party in June but we want to give everyone the chance to celebrate with friends and family, especially those who didn’t get the chance to last Christmas.

"We have lots planned to make this the best early Christmas Party, as we are going to be completely decking out the pub with our amazing Christmas decorations and we also have some amazing food, drinks and entertainment lined up.

"This is a great opportunity to get the whole Brighouse community together for some early Christmas Cheer, and we hope to see everybody come along for a wonderful evening. We look forward to celebrating Halfway to Christmas with you at The Calder.”