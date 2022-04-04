Roger Benn, organiser of the duck race for the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge said: “A number of the shops, pubs and restaurants have put posters up advertising that they are selling £1 yellow duck race tickets for the main race which starts at 3.15pm, whilst others are displaying red, green or blue team posters, indicating they have bought £10 ducks for the business race which starts at 3pm.

"This year all the posters also display a QR code which passersby can scan, enabling them to go straight to the website www.hebdenbridgeduckrace.uk and buy their ducks online”.

Roger continued, “We’ve also started selling the ducks in St Georges Square in Hebden Bridge on a weekend for the many visitors who come to the town to buy. It’s amazing how far some of them travel, often on a regular basis because they love the town and what it has to offer so much, Most bought tickets and have promised to come back on the day to enjoy the funfair, street and market stalls, entertainment and of the course the duck races themselves”.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets from Hebden Bridge Duck Race go on sale

Roger concluded, “We’ve had so many kind comments about the work we do in Rotary and how’s it’s so good to see us out and about in the town after a two year absence, that it makes all our hard work worthwhile. Now we just need people to buy more tickets, so we can help more people with the profits we make from the race”.