Tickets have now been released for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in Rastrick

Tickets have now been released for St John's (Rastrick) pantomime society’s performances of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 29th Oct 2023, 06:00 GMT
A spokesperson for the society said: “St John's (Rastrick) pantomime society have been rehearsing their latest panto, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, for a number of weeks and everything is looking good.

"The small, but perfectly formed chorus are working hard as are the cast who are now starting to get their lines right.

“We are looking forward to performing to full houses and keeping traditional pantomime alive and well in Calderdale."

    St John the Divine Church, RastrickSt John the Divine Church, Rastrick
    St John the Divine Church, Rastrick

    Show week opens on Tuesday, December 5 with tickets on sale from October 29 at only £9 (full), £7 (concession) or £28 (2 adults plus 2 children).

    Tickets can be booked online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/st-johns-pantomime-society or by phone to Felicity Austin on 07596 068413 (leave a message if no answer).

    Any further information can be obtained from the society secretary, Graham Readshaw on 07949 082402.

    Related topics:St John'sCalderdale