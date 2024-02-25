Tickets on sale this week for brand-new vampire musical Eternal Love at the Victoria Theatre Halifax

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Independent theatre show producer Steve Steinman will bring the show, which is thought to be the first rock musical featuring an original score for 50 years, to the Victoria Theatre Halifax on March 14 and 15 2025.

The aim of Steve Steinman Productions is to bring hit touring theatre shows to the masses.

Independent theatre show producer Steve Steinman

Eternal Love: The Musical is the latest chapter in their Vampires Rock trilogy, and features Steinman once again in the lead role of vampire Baron von Rockular.

Steinman describes his elevation to the heights of producer, director and performer of a sure-fire hit musical ‘a 35-year overnight success’.

“The original Vampires Rock premiered 20 years ago, using the jukebox musical blueprint to become a regional theatre phenomenon,” says Steve.

“Its sequel, Vampires Rock: Ghost Train, fills theatres throughout the country to this day.”

Eternal Love opens its nationwide tour in January 2025.

Turning adversity to his advantage is the trademark of Steve’s career – the pandemic being the catalyst for Eternal Love: The Musical.

“Lockdown forced Vampires Rock off of the road, providing me with the opportunity to record two hit albums of exceptionally strong original material, which forms the backbone of the new musical’s score,” said Steve.

“Couple to that a fan base that most rock stars would envy, earned from years of constant touring, and I am more than ready for the biggest gamble of my life.”