Todmorden Book Festival announces dates for 2022 event

Bestselling local author Stephen May takes over as chair of the Festival this year. His latest and sixth novel, Sell Us the Rope, was published in March.

Stephen May said: "So pleased to be a part of this dynamic festival, which provides such great events for the whole community.

"Todmorden Book Festival has always been a special place for those who love literature, but it is also for those who think books aren't for them.

Author Stephen May. Picture: Jonathan Ring

"It's a platform for great and established writers but also gives space for new talent to emerge. Plenty of surprises planned too."

The Festival’s next event, Tod Noir: Mark Billingham in Conversation with Fiona Cummins, takes place on Saturday 14 May at 7.30pm at Todmorden Hippodrome Theatre.

Bestselling crime fiction writer Mark Billingham discusses his latest propulsive thriller, Rabbit Hole, with award-winning former journalist and thriller writer Fiona Cummins for the Festival's first Tod Noir event.

Mark Billingham's books have sold over 6 million copies and in 2021 he celebrated 20 years since the publication of his iconic first novel, Sleepyhead. Fiona Cummins’s debut novel, Rattle, was published in 2017. Her new thriller, Into the Dark, was published in March.

The event, rescheduled from September last year, will be chaired by the crime writer and co-founder of the Hull Noir crime writing festival Nick Quantrill.