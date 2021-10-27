Todmorden Book Festival goes down a storm
Todmorden Book Festival has made a welcome return to venues in the town with nine days of in-conversation events, panel discussions, poetry, workshops and a packed schools programme.
The Festival played host to the bestselling author Joanne Harris, writer Jackie Kay, and award-winning science author Suzanne O'Sullivan.
Festival highlights included Monique Roffey, Malika Booker, Horatio Clare, storyteller Jan Blake, and a virtual event with the Dublin-based author Rónán Hession.
A spokesperson for the Festival said: "We're incredibly proud of what we have achieved this year despite the challenges.
"We have created an engaging programme and worked tirelessly with our partners and venues to ensure all our events can take place safely. We look forward to hosting more in-person events next year."
Todmorden Book Festival ran for the first time in November 2018.
The Festival would like to thank Arts Council England, the Community Foundation for Calderdale, Todmorden Town Council and Calderdale Council for supporting this year's Festival.
If you would like to volunteer for Todmorden Book Festival 2022, please visit www.todmordenbookfestival.co.uk.