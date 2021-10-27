Todmorden Book Festival goes down a storm

Author Joanne Harris in conversation with Yvette Huddleston at Todmorden Hippodrome Theatre

The Festival played host to the bestselling author Joanne Harris, writer Jackie Kay, and award-winning science author Suzanne O'Sullivan.

Festival highlights included Monique Roffey, Malika Booker, Horatio Clare, storyteller Jan Blake, and a virtual event with the Dublin-based author Rónán Hession.

A spokesperson for the Festival said: "We're incredibly proud of what we have achieved this year despite the challenges.

Storyteller Jan Blake at Shade Primary School in Todmorden (photo courtesy of Shade Primary School)

"We have created an engaging programme and worked tirelessly with our partners and venues to ensure all our events can take place safely. We look forward to hosting more in-person events next year."

Todmorden Book Festival ran for the first time in November 2018.

The Festival would like to thank Arts Council England, the Community Foundation for Calderdale, Todmorden Town Council and Calderdale Council for supporting this year's Festival.