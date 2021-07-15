Todmorden Book Festival is set to return

Todmorden Book Festival 2021 takes place from  September 24 to  October 2 this year.

By Abigail Kellett
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 2:00 pm
Festival Patron Andrew McMillan at Todmorden Book Festival 2018. Picture: Andrew Wade.
Festival Patron Andrew McMillan at Todmorden Book Festival 2018. Picture: Andrew Wade.

With author talks and in conversation events, workshops and family events, and a packed schools programme, this year’s Festival promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Read More

Read More
These are the best 10 GP surgeries in Calderdale as voted for by patients

A spokesperson for the Festival said, “We are thrilled to be running a full programme of in-person events this year and look forward to welcoming audiences back to our venues in September.”

Todmorden Book Festival ran for the first time in November 2018.

The award-winning poet Andrew McMillan will continue as Festival Patron this year. Online events from last year’s digital programme are available to view at www.todmordenbookfestival.co.uk.

The full programme and booking information will be available on the Festival’s website www.todmordenbookfestival.co.uk soon.