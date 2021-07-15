Todmorden Book Festival is set to return

Festival Patron Andrew McMillan at Todmorden Book Festival 2018. Picture: Andrew Wade.

With author talks and in conversation events, workshops and family events, and a packed schools programme, this year’s Festival promises to be bigger and better than ever.

A spokesperson for the Festival said, “We are thrilled to be running a full programme of in-person events this year and look forward to welcoming audiences back to our venues in September.”

Todmorden Book Festival ran for the first time in November 2018.

The award-winning poet Andrew McMillan will continue as Festival Patron this year. Online events from last year’s digital programme are available to view at www.todmordenbookfestival.co.uk.