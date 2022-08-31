Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Festival committee have decided to take a break this year and focus on making next year's a bigger success than ever before with a packed programme of authors and events .

They are keen to hear from book-lovers willing to offer their time and expertise over the next 12 months to ensure that happens.

Festival Chair and best-selling local author Stephen May said: “Todmorden Book Festival has established itself as a major cultural event over the last few years and obviously many book lovers will be disappointed by this announcement. But every organisation needs an occasional fallow year in order to refresh itself and planning has already begun to ensure that we’re in the best possible shape to deliver something really exciting in 2023.”

The Festival, which made its debut in 2018, was scheduled to take place from November 11 to19 2022.