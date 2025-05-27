Todmorden Carnival celebrated ‘The History of Public Services’ at annual event

By Abigail Kellett
Published 27th May 2025, 13:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Crowds gathered for a day of fun for this year’s Todmorden Carnival.

This year’s theme was ‘The History of Public Services’ and saw some wonderful costumes.

People lined the streets to watch the procession pass through the town centre on its way to Centre Vale Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meeting them at the park was a fun fair, stalls, games and entertainment.

This picture shows Carnival Queen Grace with Carnival Princess Hattie-Jean alongside the joint first place winners for fancy dress, policeman Oliver and astronaut Ivy.

Related topics:PeopleQueen

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice