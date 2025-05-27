Todmorden Carnival celebrated ‘The History of Public Services’ at annual event

Crowds gathered for a day of fun for this year’s Todmorden Carnival.

This year’s theme was ‘The History of Public Services’ and saw some wonderful costumes.

People lined the streets to watch the procession pass through the town centre on its way to Centre Vale Park.

Meeting them at the park was a fun fair, stalls, games and entertainment.

This picture shows Carnival Queen Grace with Carnival Princess Hattie-Jean alongside the joint first place winners for fancy dress, policeman Oliver and astronaut Ivy.