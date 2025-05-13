Todmorden Carnival to celebrate ‘History of Public Services’ as event with fun fair returns
The annual event will take place on Saturday, May 24 and the theme for this year’s carnival is the History of Public Services.
The parade will set off at 12.30pm from Sanworth Street and make its way to Centre Vale Park, with the streets filled with children and adults in fancy dress as they take part in the foot tableau.
There will be a fun fair on the park from Thursday, May 22 to Sunday, May 25.
There will also be plenty to see and do at the Todmorden event including stalls, games and entertainment.
The Todmorden Carnival restarted in 1953. It has steadily progressed over the years and become one of the prime events in Todmorden, providing fun and entertainment for all the family and an opportunity to raise funds for charity.
For more information on the event visit www.todmordencarnival.com