Todmorden choir celebrates 15 years with concert to help food bank crisis

Todmorden's Three Valleys Gospel Choir is holding an anniversary concert to celebrate 15 years of song and to raise money for the local food bank.

On Sunday, October 22 they will be joined at the historic and atmospheric Unitarian Church by four other local choirs - Waiting for Dawn, Heptonstall Hilltoppers, Calver Valley Voices and Under the Bridge - for an afternoon of music and equally impressive cake.

Three Valleys' new musical director Ann Hudson, who also leads the Hilltoppers, said: "I am really looking forward to this event.

"I'm leading two choirs so it's going to be full on but so fun and for a great cause.

"Come on down and support this wonderful event."

Tickets are are available from Ticketsource, the Todmorden Information Centre or on the door.

All profits will be donated to the Todmorden Food Drop In.

"This June marked the 10th anniversary of the opening of Todmorden Food Drop In at St Marys Parish Church. We’ve been based at Tod College for two years now," said Janet Garner.

"When we opened, we had no idea how great the need would be. Ten years on things are getting more difficult; children are going to school hungry and people are often unable to buy the basics, including the clothes they need, or to heat their homes.

"At the Food Drop In we are seeing an increase in the number of working people coming to us, and also refugees and asylum seekers. From just two people coming for help on the first Saturday we now average 150 families and individuals each week.

"This means food parcels for around 250 adults and 150 children.

"We recently had 167 in a two-and-a-half-hour period!”

"Many people assume that the food and other supplies we give out is all donated, or supermarket surplus which is given free. That’s not true.

"We’re very grateful for all the donations of food that come in at our donation points but we can’t rely on this to feed the high numbers of people coming to us.

"Most of the food and supplies are bought and we need to raise money all the time for this.”