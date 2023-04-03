Todmorden Folk Festival: Programme for seventh annual event is announced
Todmorden Folk Festival returns on April 28 to 30, bringing an eclectic and exciting mix of music, dance and workshops to the venues and streets of Todmorden.
Kicking off the event on Friday evening is ceilidh band Monkey Box, raising the roof of Todmorden College.
Up the road at St Mary’s Church, a concert featuring Michael Walsh and Quarehawk followed by Angeline Morrison, winner of the Guardian’s Best Folk Album of 2022.
On Saturday there’s a packed programme of music, workshops and free children’s activities during the day. On Saturday evening there will be a concert at Todmorden Unitarian Church. Festival Youth Award winner Laiba Khan, followed by fellow Bradfordian singer Bella Gaffney. Blackbeard’s Tea Party headline the night, fusing rock and sea shanties to delight the audience.
Sunday sees the return of the popular free canal-side stage, which this year features a variety of local musicians and pop-up food stalls from some of Todmorden’s best eateries.
The Sunday concert at St Mary’s features Manchester-based duo Good Habits with award winning trio The Magpies.
Throughout the weekend there will be a showcase of music from a colourful variety of folk styles ranging from the traditional to the modern. Young musicians who took part in a Youth Award in January will be showcased at the concerts and dance teams from across the UK will perform around town. The popular craft fair and festival café will be back at Central Methodist. Several workshops and music sessions will also be running over the weekend.
For tickets visit www.todfolkfest.co.uk