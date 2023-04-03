Todmorden Folk Festival: Programme for seventh annual event is announced

Kicking off the event on Friday evening is ceilidh band Monkey Box, raising the roof of Todmorden College.

Up the road at St Mary’s Church, a concert featuring Michael Walsh and Quarehawk followed by Angeline Morrison, winner of the Guardian’s Best Folk Album of 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday there’s a packed programme of music, workshops and free children’s activities during the day. On Saturday evening there will be a concert at Todmorden Unitarian Church. Festival Youth Award winner Laiba Khan, followed by fellow Bradfordian singer Bella Gaffney. Blackbeard’s Tea Party headline the night, fusing rock and sea shanties to delight the audience.

Blackbeard’s Tea Party performing at the Unitarian Church during a previous Folk Festival. Picture: Kara Filby.

Most Popular

Sunday sees the return of the popular free canal-side stage, which this year features a variety of local musicians and pop-up food stalls from some of Todmorden’s best eateries.

The Sunday concert at St Mary’s features Manchester-based duo Good Habits with award winning trio The Magpies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the weekend there will be a showcase of music from a colourful variety of folk styles ranging from the traditional to the modern. Young musicians who took part in a Youth Award in January will be showcased at the concerts and dance teams from across the UK will perform around town. The popular craft fair and festival café will be back at Central Methodist. Several workshops and music sessions will also be running over the weekend.