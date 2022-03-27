Todmorden Mayor to host 'A Dance Through Time' for charity

“Every year, the Town Mayor hosts a social event to raise funds for their chosen Charity” said Councillor Taylor “We’ve had formal balls, jazz nights and Ceilidh’s but this year ‘A Dance Through Time’ will offer an eclectic selection of music designed to get all ages onto the dance floor”

“There will be no standing on ceremony” said the Mayor “Just a relaxed, fun evening with a chance to dance, an opportunity to win some fantastic raffle prizes donated by local organisations and a pie and pea supper”

“The most important thing is that we raise funds for Slow the Flow. The volunteers at Slow the Flow work so hard to promote and implement natural flood prevention measures and their work helps to prevent future catastrophic flood events in our valley, protecting our homes and businesses”

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Todmorden Town Hall

“I really hope people will come and join me in the Ballroom of the Town Hall on April 9 to support this great cause” said the Mayor.

Adrian Horton from Slow The Flow said of the event ‘We are delighted that the Mayor of Todmorden, Cllr Pat Taylor, is supporting the work we do in Calderdale to slow the flow. It is support like this which spreads the news about the importance of natural flood management and how this can contribute to reducing flood risk by working in the hills above Todmorden. It will be really good to see so many people at this amazing event and we hope the people of Todmorden will support Mayor Pat and us at Slow The Flow at the Mayors ‘Dance Through Time’’’.