Todmorden Photographic Society’s annual exhibition set to take place this weekend
Todmorden Photographic Society’s annual exhibition is set to take place this weekend.
By Abigail Kellett
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
The exhibit will be held at the Todmorden Town Hall on November 5, 6 and 7.
On Saturday, November 5 will open at 10am and in the evening from 7.30pm there will be AV Sequences.
The exhibition will be open on Sunday, November 6 from 10am to 4pm.
Most Popular
The exhibit will open on Monday, November 7 at 6.30pm and from 7.30pm there will be a slideshow of Old Todmorden.
Entry is free and donations are welcome.