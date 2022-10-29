Todmorden Photographic Society’s annual exhibition set to take place this weekend

News you can trust since 1853
Todmorden Photographic Society’s annual exhibition is set to take place this weekend.

By Abigail Kellett
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The exhibit will be held at the Todmorden Town Hall on November 5, 6 and 7.

On Saturday, November 5 will open at 10am and in the evening from 7.30pm there will be AV Sequences.

The exhibition will be open on Sunday, November 6 from 10am to 4pm.

Doug Wright (left), exhibition Secretary, and Ian Wright, President, outside Todmorden Town hall

    The exhibit will open on Monday, November 7 at 6.30pm and from 7.30pm there will be a slideshow of Old Todmorden.

    Entry is free and donations are welcome.

