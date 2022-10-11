Todmorden pub is set to host a 12-day real-ale festival - when it starts and what ales will be available

The pub in Station Approach will host the festival from Wednesday 12 October to Sunday 23 October inclusive.

A selection of 15 real ales, including three from overseas brewers (who have brewed their beers in England for the festival) will be available during the festival.

The overseas brewers are from South Africa, Norway and Australia.

Todmorden pub is set to host a 12-day real-ale festival

Most Popular

A number of the ales will also be available in the pub for the first time, including some brewed especially for the festival.

The festival line-up includes Jester (Green Jack Brewery), Rebel Flame (Shepherd Neame Brewery), All the Leaves are Brown (Brewster's Brewery), Bonkers Conkers (Greene King Brewery), Hoptober (Coach House Brewery), Kaleidoscope (Lancaster Brewery) and Victory Ale (Batemans Brewery).

The overseas ales are Autumn Amber (Mad Giant Brewery, South Africa), Rav (Telemark Bryggeri, Norway) and Wungong (Nowhereman Brewery, Australia).

Pub manager, Rebecca Bentley, said: "The festival is a great celebration of real ale all made using only British-grown hop varieties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb ales over a 12-day period and support the British hop industry too.

"The hop varieties include Jester, Fuggles, First Gold, Opus, Goldings and Godiver.

"The ales will be available at great value for money prices."

The festival news booklet, which includes the tasting notes for all of the ales, will be available in the pub as well as on the Wetherspoon app and website.

Advertisement Hide Ad