Todmorden's Three Valleys Gospel Choir raises £3,400 for Ukraine

Todmorden choir raises £3,400 for Ukraine

Choirs from across the Calder Valley sang in front of a packed audience, who were entertained, uplifted and moved by groups including the Todmorden Choral Society, Vocal Highs and Calder Valley Voices.

The afternoon ended in a mass sing of a beautiful Ukrainian lullaby, which touched the hearts of a bumper crowd featuring new town mayor Liz Thorpe.

A mountain of homemade cakes were sold to accompany the wonderful sounds, with donations added to ticket sales to produce an extraordinary final total.

Three Valleys musical director Marie Claire Breen worked tirelessly to organise the event and was amazed by the response.

"Three Valleys Gospel Choir were privileged to host this fund-raising event showcasing the wealth of singing talent we have in the Calder Valley. Whilst watching this unjust conflict unfold we were moved to raise our voices in song for those who are affected by this war," she said.