Todmorden's Three Valleys Gospel Choir teams up with TV Piano star Daniel Bath
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Todmorden charity was founded in 2018 by Daniel Bath to provide free instrumental tuition and other musical opportunities to children and young people in the community.
Last year Daniel one of his pupils, Lucy Illingworth, win the first series of Channel 4's hit TV show The Piano.
He will be bringing some of his students to perform at the Three Valleys' annual summer concert at St Mary's Church, which will also see the choir perform a mix of acapella and accompanied songs from their extensive repertoire.
Three Valleys will be under the stewardship of deputy musical director Stanislava Chalova, covering for Ann Hudson, who has her hands full with newborn twins.
The concert will begin at 2pm and tickets are £8 for adults, £6 for concessions and £4 for children.