Todmorden's Three Valleys Gospel Choir teams up with TV Piano star Daniel Bath

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Todmorden's Three Valleys Gospel Choir is raising money for local charity Music for the Many with its annual summer concert on July 14.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Todmorden charity was founded in 2018 by Daniel Bath to provide free instrumental tuition and other musical opportunities to children and young people in the community.

Last year Daniel one of his pupils, Lucy Illingworth, win the first series of Channel 4's hit TV show The Piano.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three Valleys Gospel Choir

He will be bringing some of his students to perform at the Three Valleys' annual summer concert at St Mary's Church, which will also see the choir perform a mix of acapella and accompanied songs from their extensive repertoire.

Three Valleys will be under the stewardship of deputy musical director Stanislava Chalova, covering for Ann Hudson, who has her hands full with newborn twins.

The concert will begin at 2pm and tickets are £8 for adults, £6 for concessions and £4 for children.