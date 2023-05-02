News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
8 minutes ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
23 minutes ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
2 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
2 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
3 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

Top comedians are coming to Square Chapel in Halifax to road test their new shows on the way to the Edinburgh Festival

A number of top comedians are coming to Square Chapel this Spring to road test their new shows on the way to the Edinburgh Festival.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 2nd May 2023, 15:15 BST- 2 min read

A hot Edinburgh show can send an act stratospheric overnight and there is a chance for Calderdale residents to watch them catch them in Square Chapel’s Copper auditorium before they’re filling stadiums.

Cerys Bradley and Eric Rushton – Saturday, May 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Did Cerys Bradley really cause their parents’ divorce? Are they too mean to their work colleagues? Did they just make that interaction really awkward? In this silly and interactive show, you decide.

Luke KempnerLuke Kempner
Luke Kempner
Most Popular

    Eric Rushton will be telling loads of jokes that range from good in quality to excellent in quality. He might also chuck in some poor ones for a laugh.

    Huge Davies and Bilal Zafar – Saturday, June 10

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Edinburgh Newcomer Award nominee Huge Davies returns with his highly anticipated second show about murder.

    Fresh from appearance across BBC TV and radio, Bilal Zafar is back with a brand-new show about how his usually stress-free house share took a turn and his housemate tried to get him arrested five times.

    Ania MaglianoAnia Magliano
    Ania Magliano

    Luke Kempner and Ania Magliano – Saturday, June 15

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Part of the cast of Spitting Image, Luke Kempner has established himself as the UK’s hottest new impressionist.

    Ania Magliano is one of the writers behind the Chicken Shop Date. Her new show follows last year’s Absolutely No Worries if Not, which won Best New Show at the Leicester Comedy Festival.

    Aaron Simmons – Saturday, July 27

    Huge DaviesHuge Davies
    Huge Davies
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Aaron has been doing stand-up comedy without actually standing up for eight years now, and it’s time for that to change. So, he’s attempting to do something he’s never done before…stand-up comedy, standing up.

    Bella Hull plus Special Guest – Saturday, July 29

    Bella Hull is a London-based stand-up comedian and writer and one of the UK’s most exciting young comedians. She regularly plays to sell-out crowds across the UK and her TV appearances include BBC’s Stand Up for Live Comedy, ITV’s The Stand Up Sketch Show and Comedy Central Live.

    Square Chapel Programmer Dan Gilbert said: “No matter where your funny bone is, we’ve got a fantastic set of exciting, diverse and most importantly, hilarious acts that will tickle you in just the right place.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    For more information visit squarechapel.co.uk

    Read More
    Read more: You're not really from Halifax if you haven’t done these 22 things
    Related topics:SpringHalifaxEdinburgh