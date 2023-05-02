Top comedians are coming to Square Chapel in Halifax to road test their new shows on the way to the Edinburgh Festival

A hot Edinburgh show can send an act stratospheric overnight and there is a chance for Calderdale residents to watch them catch them in Square Chapel’s Copper auditorium before they’re filling stadiums.

Cerys Bradley and Eric Rushton – Saturday, May 6

Did Cerys Bradley really cause their parents’ divorce? Are they too mean to their work colleagues? Did they just make that interaction really awkward? In this silly and interactive show, you decide.

Luke Kempner

Eric Rushton will be telling loads of jokes that range from good in quality to excellent in quality. He might also chuck in some poor ones for a laugh.

Huge Davies and Bilal Zafar – Saturday, June 10

Edinburgh Newcomer Award nominee Huge Davies returns with his highly anticipated second show about murder.

Fresh from appearance across BBC TV and radio, Bilal Zafar is back with a brand-new show about how his usually stress-free house share took a turn and his housemate tried to get him arrested five times.

Ania Magliano

Luke Kempner and Ania Magliano – Saturday, June 15

Part of the cast of Spitting Image, Luke Kempner has established himself as the UK’s hottest new impressionist.

Ania Magliano is one of the writers behind the Chicken Shop Date. Her new show follows last year’s Absolutely No Worries if Not, which won Best New Show at the Leicester Comedy Festival.

Aaron Simmons – Saturday, July 27

Huge Davies

Aaron has been doing stand-up comedy without actually standing up for eight years now, and it’s time for that to change. So, he’s attempting to do something he’s never done before…stand-up comedy, standing up.

Bella Hull plus Special Guest – Saturday, July 29

Bella Hull is a London-based stand-up comedian and writer and one of the UK’s most exciting young comedians. She regularly plays to sell-out crowds across the UK and her TV appearances include BBC’s Stand Up for Live Comedy, ITV’s The Stand Up Sketch Show and Comedy Central Live.

Square Chapel Programmer Dan Gilbert said: “No matter where your funny bone is, we’ve got a fantastic set of exciting, diverse and most importantly, hilarious acts that will tickle you in just the right place.”

