Town Festival: Everything you need to know about exciting new Halifax music festival

Venues across the town centre will host a jam-packed line-up of performers, talks, exhibitions and more between October 13 and 16.

The festival is being curated by The Grayston Unity, and some of the performances will take place there, as well as at Meandering Bear, Temperance Movement and Albany Arcade in Halifax Borough Market.

Michael Ainsworth from The Grayston Unity said he has always wanted to arrange a festival like this, and he is confident it will increase and move footfall around the town.

Many of the events are free.

For more information including how to buy tickets to the performances that need them, visit https://www.seetickets.com/promoter/the-grayston-unity/19518

Whole festival

Marcus Jack’s Gold Chains in Gold Frames exhibition and Summat From Nowt exhibition at Temperance Movement.

Thursday

7.30pm – WH Lung + Granfalloon at Albany Arcade in Halifax Borough Market

8.15pm Sarah’s Music Quiz at Meandering Bear

8.45pm Henry Parker and Band at The Grayston Unity

Friday

7.30pm Cud + Wax Tree Cast at Albany Arcade in Halifax Borough Market

8pm until 1am Tod Only Knows DJ night at Meandering Bear

Saturday

Noon Michael Ainsworth in conversation with Chris Dyson at The Grayston Unity

1pm The Last Peach Story at The Grayston Unity

2pm John Robb in conversation with Chris Dyson at The Grayston Unity

2pm Hind and The Jaffa Cakes at Albany Arcade in Halifax Borough Market

3pmPaul Hollins and guests ask ‘ Can punk save the planet?’ at Albany Arcade in Halifax Borough Market with special guest Brix Smith

4pm Nautural Rhythm at Albany Arcade in Halifax Borough Market

4pm The Golden Lion Story at Grayston Unity

4pm to 7pm Hip Hop DJ set at Temperance Movement

7.30pm Chantel McGregor and The Hazy Janes at Albany Arcade in Halifax Borough Market

10pm until 1am James Endeacott and Sybil Bell DJ set at The Grayston Unity

Sunday

2pm Trevor Simpson presents ‘Small Town Saturday Night’ at The Grayston Unity

3pm Wonky Puss at Temperance Movement

3pm The Burning Hell and Gordon McKinney at Albany Arcade in Halifax Borough Market

4pm The Unity Trio at The Grayston Unity

4pm Appel Four at Meandering Bear

6.30pm Mathias Kom and Toby Goodshank (of The Burning Hell) at The Grayston Unity