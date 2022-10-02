News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Town Festival: Everything you need to know about exciting new Halifax music festival

Halifax’s own music festival celebrating grassroots acts takes place this month.

By Sarah Fitton
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 8:00 pm

Venues across the town centre will host a jam-packed line-up of performers, talks, exhibitions and more between October 13 and 16.

The festival is being curated by The Grayston Unity, and some of the performances will take place there, as well as at Meandering Bear, Temperance Movement and Albany Arcade in Halifax Borough Market.

Michael Ainsworth from The Grayston Unity said he has always wanted to arrange a festival like this, and he is confident it will increase and move footfall around the town.

The festival is being curated by The Grayston Unity

Most Popular

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    Many of the events are free.

    For more information including how to buy tickets to the performances that need them, visit https://www.seetickets.com/promoter/the-grayston-unity/19518

    Whole festival

    Marcus Jack’s Gold Chains in Gold Frames exhibition and Summat From Nowt exhibition at Temperance Movement.

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    Thursday

    7.30pm – WH Lung + Granfalloon at Albany Arcade in Halifax Borough Market

    8.15pm Sarah’s Music Quiz at Meandering Bear

    8.45pm Henry Parker and Band at The Grayston Unity

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    Friday

    7.30pm Cud + Wax Tree Cast at Albany Arcade in Halifax Borough Market

    8pm until 1am Tod Only Knows DJ night at Meandering Bear

    Saturday

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    Noon Michael Ainsworth in conversation with Chris Dyson at The Grayston Unity

    1pm The Last Peach Story at The Grayston Unity

    2pm John Robb in conversation with Chris Dyson at The Grayston Unity

    2pm Hind and The Jaffa Cakes at Albany Arcade in Halifax Borough Market

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    3pmPaul Hollins and guests ask ‘ Can punk save the planet?’ at Albany Arcade in Halifax Borough Market with special guest Brix Smith

    4pm Nautural Rhythm at Albany Arcade in Halifax Borough Market

    4pm The Golden Lion Story at Grayston Unity

    4pm to 7pm Hip Hop DJ set at Temperance Movement

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    7.30pm Chantel McGregor and The Hazy Janes at Albany Arcade in Halifax Borough Market

    10pm until 1am James Endeacott and Sybil Bell DJ set at The Grayston Unity

    Sunday

    2pm Trevor Simpson presents ‘Small Town Saturday Night’ at The Grayston Unity

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    3pm Wonky Puss at Temperance Movement

    3pm The Burning Hell and Gordon McKinney at Albany Arcade in Halifax Borough Market

    4pm The Unity Trio at The Grayston Unity

    4pm Appel Four at Meandering Bear

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    6.30pm Mathias Kom and Toby Goodshank (of The Burning Hell) at The Grayston Unity

    7.30pm Katie Spencer at The Grayston Unity

    Read More

    Read More
    Meet the man who brought Pulp to Halifax three times and gave The Orielles their...
    Halifax