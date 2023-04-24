TV actor, comedian and singer and panto legend performing at Halifax social club for two brilliant charities

Neil Hurst will be at Belgrave Social Club in Claremount at 7.30pm on Friday (April 28) for a night of song and laughter.

The event is being organised by the The Royal Antediluvian Order Of Buffaloes and the money raised will go to Overgate Hospice and The Maurice Jagger Centre.

Tickets are £12 and available from the social club.

Neil delighted audiences at the annual panto at Halifax’s Victoria Theatre for a decade.

He has since been a series regular on Michael McIntyre's Big Show as well as appearing in Coronation Street, Ackley Bridge, The Syndicate, All Creatures Great and Small and The Railway Children Return.

