TV actor, comedian and singer and panto legend performing at Halifax social club for two brilliant charities

A Halifax treasure is returning to the town for a fundraising night at a social club.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 24th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

Neil Hurst will be at Belgrave Social Club in Claremount at 7.30pm on Friday (April 28) for a night of song and laughter.

The event is being organised by the The Royal Antediluvian Order Of Buffaloes and the money raised will go to Overgate Hospice and The Maurice Jagger Centre.

Tickets are £12 and available from the social club.

Neil Hurst.Neil Hurst.
Neil Hurst.
    Neil delighted audiences at the annual panto at Halifax’s Victoria Theatre for a decade.

    He has since been a series regular on Michael McIntyre's Big Show as well as appearing in Coronation Street, Ackley Bridge, The Syndicate, All Creatures Great and Small and The Railway Children Return.

    Last Christmas, he appeared in ASDA’s Christmas advert which was based on the hugely popular festive film Elf, starring Will Ferrell. The advert was shot by multi-award-winning director Danny Kleinman.

