Twice Grammy nominated Beth Nielsen Chapman brings CrazyTown Tour to the Victoria Theatre

Twice Grammy-nominated, Beth Nielsen Chapman has written seven #1 hits and songs recorded by Bonnie Raitt, Willie Nelson, Bette Midler, Elton John, Neil Diamond, Michael McDonald, Keb Mo’, Roberta Flack, Waylon Jennings, Indigo Girls, & Faith Hill’s Mega-hit This Kiss, ASCAP'S 1999 Song Of The Year. Her songs have been featured in film and TV and as an artist Beth’s work has been diverse, from singing in nine different languages on Prism (2007) to The Mighty Sky (2012) Grammy-nominated astronomy CD for kids of all ages in addition to her deeply moving body of work as a singer-songwriter throughout her other releases. Beth was inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 2016

With the bluesy recent single “Hey Girl” unveiled earlier this year, Beth Nielsen Chapman is offering her first taste of new music in over four years with her fifteenth album ‘CrazyTown’. Blending elements of classic rock, blues and pop and demanding attention with an addictive chorus and effortless vocal, “Hey Girl” is a welcome return for the acclaimed singer-songwriter and a bold introduction to the forthcoming album.

Coinciding with the run of UK live dates, the new ‘CrazyTown’ LP sees Beth work with legendary producer Ray Kennedy (Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle) and promises to be an unmissable addition to the two-time Grammy nominee’s seminal catalogue.

Of the forthcoming release and tour, Beth explains: “‘CrazyTown’ is a collection of songs that reflect all the twists and turns of life, especially reflective of this wild ride we have all been living through. I’m looking forward to hitting the road with this new music finally seeing the light of day.”

