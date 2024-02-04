Two bands, three choirs and a King's Award at Brighouse and Rastrick Band's spring concert
On stage during the evening B&R, the organisers of this iconic series of concerts, will be immensely proud to formally receive the King’s Award for Voluntary Service 2023, as announced late last year.
This will certainly add to what was already planned to be a spectacular occasion on March 23 and the theme “Celebration of Great British Music” could not be more fitting in the light of the above news.
Guest musicians on the night are all cherished local ensembles including Hepworth Band along with the massed male voice choirs of Colne Valley, Gledholt and New Mill.
The sight and sounds of this awesome combination are sure to provide a great night’s uplifting entertainment.
Conductor Ian McElligott and compere David Hoyle will lead proceedings and certainly relish making this a most memorable evening.
Tickets are available from Kirklees Box Office outlets, online at www.kirkleestownhalls.co.uk, by telephone 01484 225755 or in person at Huddersfield Central Library, Civic Centre 3.