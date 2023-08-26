News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Two open rehearsals next month for Halifax Chamber Choir

Halifax Chamber Choir has started rehearsals for the choir's autumn concert which is in Halifax Minster on Saturday, November 18.
By Abigail.Kellett1
Published 26th Aug 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read
Halifax Chamber ChoirHalifax Chamber Choir
Halifax Chamber Choir

There are spaces for new members and the choir will be holding two open rehearsals on September 12 and 19 at 7.30pm in the Crossley Gallery at Dean Clough which anyone who enjoys singing chamber music is welcome to attend.Halifax Chamber Choir is one of the oldest Yorkshire chamber choirs and has been performing continuously in the area for over 120 years. The choir has an extensive repertoire of both sacred and secular music.

The autumn concert includes sacred music spanning five centuries and features the Missa Brevis by the 20th century Hungarian composer Zoltán Kodály as well as music by Palestrina, Brahms, Bruckner, Faure, Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff.

For more information about Halifax Chamber Choir and details of registration for the open rehearsals, please visit the choir's website at www.halifaxchamberchoir.co.uk.

Related topics:Halifax MinsterYorkshire