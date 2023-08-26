Two open rehearsals next month for Halifax Chamber Choir
There are spaces for new members and the choir will be holding two open rehearsals on September 12 and 19 at 7.30pm in the Crossley Gallery at Dean Clough which anyone who enjoys singing chamber music is welcome to attend.Halifax Chamber Choir is one of the oldest Yorkshire chamber choirs and has been performing continuously in the area for over 120 years. The choir has an extensive repertoire of both sacred and secular music.
The autumn concert includes sacred music spanning five centuries and features the Missa Brevis by the 20th century Hungarian composer Zoltán Kodály as well as music by Palestrina, Brahms, Bruckner, Faure, Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff.
For more information about Halifax Chamber Choir and details of registration for the open rehearsals, please visit the choir's website at www.halifaxchamberchoir.co.uk.